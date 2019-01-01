Singapore to open AFF U18 Championship campaign against Thailand

Singapore will meet Thailand on the 7th of August....

Singapore will open their AFF U18 Championship campaign against tomorrow in .

The Cubs have been drawn in group B alongside defending champions Malaysia, Vietnam, , and Cambodia.

The majority of the squad has been drawn from across seven (SPL) clubs, with two players coming from the Singapore Sports School. Ten players have already tasted SPL action; most notably, striker Zikos Chua has scored five goals in the league this season.

he top two teams in each group qualify for the semi-finals on 17 August, with the third/fourth-placing match and the final scheduled to be held on 19 August.