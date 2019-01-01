Silva and Zinchenko 'better' as Man City head to Crystal Palace

The duo could return to the starting XI as Manchester City look to maintain their title challenge at Selhurst Park

will assess injured duo Bernardo Silva and Oleksandr Zinchenko before Sunday's Premier League trip to .

City take on an Eagles side that beat them earlier in the campaign on a weekend that could prove key to the destination of the title as – two points ahead of Pep Guardiola's men at the summit having played a game more – entertain Chelsea at Anfield.

Silva was a surprise late withdrawal from City's 1-0 midweek Champions League defeat at Tottenham after suffering a minor thigh injury in training, while Zinchenko is on the mend from a hamstring strain sustained during the 2-0 win over Cardiff City at the start of this month.

The international has developed into a dependable option at left-back for Guardiola this term, following the injury troubles of Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph.

"They are better," the Catalan told a pre-match news conference.

"We will see if they can play tomorrow. I don't know if they are fit for Sunday."

Guardiola has previously stated that his selections this season have been a case of "Bernardo and 10 more", with the midfielder excelling in either of City's central attacking-midfield roles or on the right wing.

"I think he came here as an incredible player he's showed what an incredible player he is," Guardiola added.

"Playing wide or playing more in the middle is quite similar because he is a fighter, a guy who runs a lot to help us in defence.

"He is so smart and intelligent in the defensive movements, incredibly clever. And with the ball, you don't have to tell him anything. He reads exactly what he has to do as a decision-maker. He is an excellent player."



Leroy Sane has not found favour so easily with his manager this term and the winger had to wait until the 89th minute to be introduced at Spurs.

Guardiola has previously professed his admiration for Wilfried Zaha but dismissed the suggestion Sane has things to learn from the Palace winger when it comes to consistency.

"I think they are completely different types of players," he added. "Zaha is good receiving the ball here [into the body] and Leroy's runs in behind are incredible - maybe one of the best in the world making the runs in behind.

"Both play in similar positions but their skills are different."