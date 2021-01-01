Signing for Watford in the Premier League is my biggest achievement – Kwadwo Baah

The England youth international of Ghanaian and German backgrounds has expressed his delight teaming up with the Vicarage Road club

Kwadwo Baah revealed why signing for Watford is his ‘biggest achievement’ in life so far.

Following his impressive performance for English League Two side Rochdale, the English U18 star of Ghanaian descent penned a five-year contract with the Hornets.

The 18-year-old who can play as a forward or on either wing was in fine form for Brian Barry-Murphy’s side, albeit, he could not prevent them from getting demoted to the English football league’s fourth-tier.

In his first interview with the Hornets, the teenager hailed his move to the Premier League side while assuring that he would prove his worth.

“I’m very excited to join Watford,” Baah was quoted by the club website.

“It’s been a dream of mine to play in the Premier League so for Watford to give me that opportunity, I’m very grateful.

“Watford showed me they really wanted me. They want me to prove myself to them and to show I can play in the Premier League and show the world what I can do.

“Getting called up by England was a big achievement, but Watford signing me this summer, so I can have the opportunity to play in the Premier League, is my biggest achievement in life so far. I’m really happy for that.

“I’m very excited to meet all the players and I’ve had a couple of messages from the coaches and other staff welcoming me to the club already, which is very nice.”

Having spent four years in Crystal Palace’s academy, Baah teamed up with Rochdale in 2019. He properly made a mark in the 2020-21 campaign where he contributed three goals and two assists in 13 League One starts.

“Rochdale helped me a lot at the start of my footballing career,” he continued.

“Going into the professional game, they have helped me mature into the player I am today. They have helped me show people what I can do with the ball.

“And they have helped me off the pitch too, which means I know what to do to take care of myself.

“I’m a fast player, I like to dribble a lot and I like to think I’m an exciting player as well. I like scoring goals and creating them too.”

Throughout his time at the Spotland Stadium, he scored three goals in 44 appearances for Barry-Murphy's side.

Having joined the Hertfordshire-based side, he becomes the seventh African at Watford.