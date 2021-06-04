'Siebatcheau, we love you!' - USMNT newcomer leads the way with winner against Honduras

The 25-year-old striker's first-ever international goal came at the perfect time

Jordan Siebatcheu picked the perfect time to net his first U.S. men's national team goal, thrilling fans with his late, match-winning header vs Honduras winner in the Nations League semifinal on Thursday night.

Until his late breakthrough, it had been a cagey CONCACAF affair familiar to USMNT veterans but perhaps less so for the many recent newcomers to the squad.

With memories of Christian Pulisic lifting the Champions League trophy still fresh in the minds of many American fans, Siebatcheu's effort provided yet another moment for celebration among USMNT supporters. The squad will now play in the Nations League final on Sunday.

USMNT fans & players react to Siebatcheu winner

Jordan Siebatcheu, have we mentioned we love you? pic.twitter.com/CzPzeUaoqA — The American Outlaws (@AmericanOutlaws) June 4, 2021



gonna put jordan siebatcheu's name next to the definition of "timely" in the dictionary — Aaron West (@oeste) June 4, 2021

Siebatcheu has been part of CONCACAF for like 15 minutes and he's already a #USMNT hero. Huge goal. — Ryan Tolmich (@RyanTolmich) June 4, 2021

Jordan Siebatcheu is clutch 💪 https://t.co/D4Tu5vQ5ln — Goal (@goal) June 4, 2021

What has been said?

"Thats why we put Jordan on," said USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter to reporters.

"He's a force on crosses and in the penalty box. He gave us the edge we needed. A lot of what we saw from him on club level."

