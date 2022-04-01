Kenya international Collins Shichenje has moved to Swedish side AIK Fotboll from Football Kenya Federation Premier League side AFC Leopards.

AIK Fotboll confirmed the signing of the 18-year-old utility player, and the former Green Commandos youngster now joins Henry Meja, formerly at Tusker, and ex-Gor Mahia fullback Eric Ouma Otieno at the European club.

"With Collins, we get a physically strong and fit midfielder who has also shown in his club team that he can play as a central midfielder," AIK Fotboll’s sports director Henrik Jurelius said.

"Collins has been seen live by AIK representatives several times in the league game in Kenya, most recently in early March 2022 when chief scout Tobias Ackerman was down in Africa and saw him on site."

Shichenje, who made his Kenya debut on March 31 as the Harambee Stars hosted South Sudan and won 1-0, revealed the influence his compatriots had on his decision to join AIK Fotboll.

"Coming to AIK is like a dream for me. I could not have come to a better club at this stage of my career," he said.

"I know both Otieno and Meja, who play in the team, and both have said very good things about the club to me."

The Kakamega-born player first played for the Commandos before he was signed by AFC Leopards in 2019. He established himself as a regular starter for the local giants, especially after he returned in February after an unsuccessful trial with PAOK of Greece.

Shichenje is the third player to leave AFC Leopards in recent days after Daniel Musamali and Marvin Nabwire.

Nabwire and Musamali opted to join Kenya Police – but will have to undergo police training before playing for the Premier League side – and those exits are expected to hand Ingwe a blow.

The three were key players for coach Patrick Aussems, who has been able to stabilize the club after a wobbly start to the new season. The Belgian coach had to assemble the players mainly from the junior team when the current season began, as 18 players left the Premier League outfit.