Sheyi Ojo: Rangers forward lauded by Gerrard after Europa League display

The Anglo-Nigerian delivered a five-star performance to help the Gers progress into the next round of the European tournament

manager Steven Gerrard has praised the ‘outstanding’ performance from Sheyi Ojo in their 3-1 victory over FC Midtjylland in Thursday’s Uefa game.

The on-loan forward set up Alfredo Morelos for his two goals in the encounter and got a goal for himself to help his side reach the final qualifying round of the tournament with 7-3 aggregate win.

Ojo, who had a torrid time during his temporary spell in with last season, has now scored four goals in seven appearances since teaming up with the Ibrox outfit.

Former captain and Liverpool legend Gerrard is pleased with the contribution of the Anglo-Nigerian.

“I thought Sheyi was outstanding today but I think Jordan Jones has been really strong in his last couple of performances so I was keen to get him a run-out as well,” Gerrard told the club website.

“But Sheyi will take a lot of the plaudits and a lot of credit tonight. I think that’s the real Sheyi. If we can find that on a consistent basis and bottle that performance he’ll certainly make us stronger.

“It’s no good having numbers and names, we need people to come in like Sheyi tonight and perform and Jordan Jones in the previous games. Jermain Defoe gets a hat-trick at the weekend, Alfredo two.

Article continues below

“So when you get the opportunity keep contributing and keep getting us the numbers that get important victories.”

Rangers will slug it out with Legia Warsaw for a chance to reach the group stage of the Europa League.

Ojo will hope to continue the outstanding performances when his side take on East Fife in a Scottish League Cup tie on Sunday.