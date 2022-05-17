Sheffield Utd star Sharp left bloodied by fan attack following play-off loss to Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United star Billy Sharp was left bloodied after he was attacked by a fan following the Championship play-off second leg at Nottingham Forest.

Forest won that second leg on penalties, with fans rushing the field after seeing their side seal their spot at Wembley for the finale.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom said after the match that Sharp was injured during the pitch invasion as the Blades legend was left bloodied.

What was said?

“It’s assault," Heckingbottom said. "We’ve seen one of our players attacked.

"He’s shook up, bleeding, angry. It’ll be dealt with.”

What happened?

As Forest fans rushed the pitch, Sharp was seen on the sideline in the moments following his side's loss.

While standing still, Sharp was tackled by an onrushing supporter, who seemed to lower his shoulder while bum-rushing the Blades star.

Sharp crashed to the ground as the fan ran away after smashing into him.

