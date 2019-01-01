‘She sings superwoman to me!’ - Logarzo dedicates first Women’s World Cup goal to injured Alleway

The midfielder netted in Australia's incredible comeback win over Brazil on Thursday and revealed just what her celebration was all about

Chloe Logarzo dedicated her first ever World Cup goal to team-mate Laura Alleway, as fought from 2-0 down to beat 3-2 on Thursday.

Alleway was ruled out of the tournament just days before the Matildas kicked off in , the centre-back having suffered a foot injury.

It was a blow that hit the whole team, but Logarzo in particular, who revealed just why after her strike in their second group game.

Asked what the tape around her arm was, she replied: “This is for Laura Alleway.

“She got injured before [the tournament] so my goal celebration was for her because she sings ‘Superwoman’ [by Alicia Keys] to me before I play.

“She sings it every game,” the midfielder continued.

“She sits right next to me so it was hard for me to lose her but she sang to me in the phone so I listen to it before I go out.

“I know, that’s so cheesy! She’s in the grand stand watching us, she wasn’t going to miss a game.”

Alleway wasn’t the only person that Logarzo had in mind though as Australia defied the odds to keep their World Cup dream alive.

“That win was definitely for Ante [Milicic, head coach],” she said, with him having come under fire after the Matildas’ defeat to .

“The criticism has come more on his behalf and it’s really disheartening for us to hear that because the amount of belief that he’s instilled in us and the amount of work that he’s put in is just incredible.

“I don’t think people see that so that’s definitely for him.

“We’re not listening to the criticism,” the 24-year-old continued.

“We have belief in our team and it doesn’t matter what anyone else says.

“Ante’s given us that belief and what we have within this team is something special. If no one sees it, we definitely have the belief to show them.

“I don’t know if you saw it but the amount of emotion that came onto that field was just incredible.

“It was finally the football that we wanted to play. I think we showed the world what we have and it was the relief that we’ve been waiting for.”

The rivalry between Australia and Brazil showed once more in what was a passionate game of football, influenced even further by Alleway’s absence and the recent criticism.

After netting in a World Cup in what Logarzo calls “a dream come true”, the Matildas now have one final group game against and they can still top Group C by winning it.

“We could [top the group] but we need to take one game at a time. We can’t be thinking about that.

“Jamaica will be a hard game, we can’t really take it lightly. The World Cup is showing right now that everyone has stepped up a little and we just need to get our recovery on track and think about the next game.

“If we keep level-headed and not get ahead of ourselves I think the momentum can push us all the way through but we need to just not be on our high horse.”

Australia take on Jamaica, who face Italy on Friday, on Tuesday, June 18.