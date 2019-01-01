Shaqiri excited by ‘special’ Club World Cup as Liverpool star seeks to become a two-time winner

The Switzerland international has tasted success in the competition before with Bayern Munich, but is now looking to help the Reds make history

Xherdan Shaqiri is excited by ’s involvement in the “special” Club World Cup, with the Swiss star looking to become a two-time winner of that competition.

The Reds are setting off to in a bid to make history, with a piece of silverware that the Reds have never landed before now up for grabs.

Jurgen Klopp has sought to play down the importance of adding another entry to the record books.

Those working under him, though, are determined to bolster medal collections which already include and UEFA Super Cup mementos.

Shaqiri is among those aiming to enhance their personal CVs, despite having already conquered Europe and the world during his time at .

The 28-year-old has had to be patient in his pursuit of minutes this season and is determined to make the most of any that come his way in another trophy-chasing exercise for Liverpool.

“It’s special because you play against totally different nations’ clubs, so it’s an amazing experience,” Shaqiri told the Reds’ official website of being involved in the Club World Cup once more.

“You cannot always have this experience, it’s a long way to get there so we have to enjoy that too. I won it already with Bayern, it was amazing, and it’s also important for the club: a big trophy, an important trophy.

“We will do everything to win. It’s going to be good - good weather, good teams so we have to enjoy it but also try to win it.

“It’s an opportunity to win it and to bring one more trophy back to Liverpool.”

Liverpool are set to open their campaign with a clash against Mexican outfit Monterrey on December 18.

That will be a semi-final contest, with either Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo or Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal waiting in the final.

Klopp’s men head into the tournament buoyed by their recent form back home, with a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table opened up while also progressing to the last 16 of the Champions League – where they have been paired with Liga giants Atletico Madrid.