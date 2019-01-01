Sevilla train ahead of showdown with Simba SC in Tanzania

Joaquin Caparros put his side through their paces ahead of Thursday’s post-season clash with the Wekundu wa Msimbazi

Tomas Vaclik and Jesus Navas took part in 's training on Wednesday evening as the LaLiga giants warmed up for Thursday’s game with Simba SC.

The Spaniard had arrived in on Tuesday at the Julius Nyerere International Airport for the clash which is part of LaLiga’s world challenge programme.

And for the first time, Los Hispalenses attended the Dar es Salaam National Stadium where they will face Tanzania’s most successful club side.

📸 We're on the pitch at the Dar es Salaam National Stadium! 😍⚽️#WeareSevilla pic.twitter.com/yJbAdAArmR — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) May 22, 2019

The encounter tagged “LaLiga World SportPesa Challenge” takes place at 7 pm (Tanzanian time) at Tanzania National Main Stadium.

It will be broadcast locally in Tanzania on Safari TV, on SuperSport across Africa and on beIN LaLiga, LaLiga TV and SFC TV in .

SEVILLA SQUAD

Tomáš Vaclík , Sergi Gómez, Simon Kjaer, Ibrahim Amadou, Roque Mesa, Manuel Agudo, Wissam Ben Yedder, Ever Banega, Aleix Vidal, Juan Soriano, Jesus Navas, Sergio Escudero, Munir El Haddadi, Quincy Promes, Franco Vázquez, Guilherme Arana, Joris Gnagnon, Bryan Gil