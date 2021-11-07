'There is no doubt about Sergio' - Ramos will not walk away from PSG, insists brother and agent Rene

Sergio Ramos is not thinking about quitting PSG despite his injury-plagued start to life at the French giants, according to his brother and agent Rene.

Ramos has yet to play a single minute for the Ligue 1 leaders since joining from Real Madrid in the summer because of a persistent calf problem.

That led to speculation suggesting the defender could agree to an early termination of his contract - but those rumours have been dismissed.

What was been said?

Ramos has played just five matches this calendar year due to fitness issues, but there was still huge expectation when he made the switch to PSG after leaving Madrid at the end of his contract.

However the 35-year-old has been unable to get himself fit, suffering another setback last month after it looked like he was finally ready to make his long-awaited debut.

This latest injury blow sparked rumours in the French media that PSG were ready to agree to an early termination of his contract.

Ramos signed a lucrative two-year deal with the Ligue 1 giants and despite their considerable financial resources the club appeared unwilling to have such a costly asset sitting on the sidelines. Rene Ramos has shot down that speculation however, insisting the veteran defender will return.

"Sergio Ramos is not planning to retire or break his contract,” he told El Mundo. “There is no doubt about Sergio. It's a physical problem, he will play when he can.”

The bigger picture

An official update from the club has echoed Rene’s words, with PSG confirming Ramos is scheduled to resume training next week.

If he is able to train without any issues then he could make his long-awaited debut against Nantes immediately after the international break on November 20.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have coped in his absence, winning 11 of their opening 13 Ligue 1 matches to open up a 10 point lead at the top of the table.

They also look set to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League as they currently sit second behind Manchester City in Group A, four points clear of third-placed Club Brugge.

