ISL 2020-21: Sergio Lobera believes squad depth will be key this season

The Spanish manager acknowledged that it will be a difficult season...

FC head coach Sergio Lobera thinks having a strong bench will be key in the upcoming (ISL) season.

Before taking on in their campaign opener on Saturday, the manager remains confident that his side will definetely compete and is content with the group of players at his disposal.

"I am very happy with my squad. The club management has done very well to give us the best players. We have a challenge and that is to win. Hopefully, our fans will be happy with our job. I am happy with the facilities. We are living in different circumstances. We have to tried to prepare well for the first game. It is going to be a difficult season. There are no excuses as all teams have been going through the same. I remain positive.

"In these circumstances, it will be about the best group. I told my players that you can complain or take it as a challenge and solve it as a family. We need to adapt quickly and follow the rules. It is not easy to live in a bubble but the club has provided us fantastic facilities," stated the coach.

Mumbai have roped in four key players in Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Mandar Dessai and Mourtada Fall from , Lobera's former team. But the tactician feels that although it will be an advantage to have them, the rest of the 20 players need time to adapt to his system.

"When you have players from the previous set up it helps. We look to introduce a new style of play. We have four players from the previous set up but 20 of them are not. Therefore, it will be difficult. To do this in a short time is a real challenge. The most important thing as a coach is to play according to my style. I believe in attacking football. My players believe in this and we are working this way."

NorthEast United had two players who tested positive for Coronavirus in the run up to the game. The Highlanders even had to stop practising for a couple of days.

Keeping this in mind, Lobera feels that it will be important to prepare oneself mentally for the challenge that lies ahead.

"Not only tactically, physically but mentally you have to be prepared. All teams have problems. We need to solve them internally. I don't want to be overconfident. Not all teams have trained with the full squad before the first game. But no excuses. We need to compete well."

Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh also joined his coach on the eve of their match and shared how remaining in quarantine has helped him get better as a player and a human being.

"We have been following the guidelines very well. We are inside the bubble and we have a lot of time to work on ourselves. We work on our deficiencies. We are spending a lot of time doing these things. We have a fantastic atmosphere in the locker room. We have been following the fitness routines even during the quarantine. On the first day of training, we felt very confident. The club has really managed us very well," signed off the international.