Afcon 2019: Senegal's Edouard Mendy ruled out of the rest of competition

The 27-year-old shot-stopper has returned to France for treatment and will not play further part in the Teranga Lions' campaign in the tournament

goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2019 due to a broken finger.

The Stade de man was injured during the Teranga Lions’ warm-up period before their final Group C game against on Monday.

Aliou Cisse replaced the first-choice goalkeeper with Alfred Gomis for the tie, where they defeated the Harambee Stars 3-0 to seal a place in the Round of 16 of the tournament.

Mendy, who was in goal for the Teranga Lions’ opening two games against and , has been allowed by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) authority to depart for to undergo surgery to the broken finger.

"After consultation with the authorities, the player Edouard Mendy was allowed to join France for appropriate medical treatment and follow-up," read a statement from the (FSF).

Senegal will take on in the Round of 16 of the competition at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

The Terenga Lions have never won the continental title in their history, with their best performance being the 2002 edition, where they finished as runners-up behind .