Senegal’s Mbaye Diagne bags brace as Galatasaray ease past Kayserispor

The 27-year-old continued his impressive run of form for the Yellow-Reds with two goals at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Turk Telekom Stadium

Mbaye Diagne scored a pair of goals to help to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Kayserispor in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The international has been in scintillating form since joining the Yellow-Reds from rivals Kasımpasa in January and was on hand to ignite a comeback win in front of their home fans.

Diagne cancelled out Artem Kravets’ effort in the 16th minute with an assist from Tjaronn Chery.

Kayserispor suffered another setback when Tiago Lopes was sent off by referee Arda Kardesler after he saw he was given a second yellow card in the match.

Fatih Terim’s men took the advantage and the Senegal striker scored his second from the penalty spot to take his tally to eight goals in as many games, while Yuto Nagatomo sealed the victory just before the half-time break.

Diagne was on parade for 90 minutes alongside compatriot Badou Ndiaye while midfielder Sofiane Feghouli was replaced with three minutes left to play.

The win saw Galatasaray maintain their second spot in the log with 59 points, two points behind leaders .

Senegal’s Diagne open their 2019 Afcon campaign against on June 23 and square off with Algeria four days later, before their final Group C match against on July 1.