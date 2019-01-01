Senegal’s Idrissa Gueye named Everton Players’ Player of the Season

The combative midfielder was a regular fixture in Marco Silva’s squad in the 2018-19 season with dominant displays in the middle of the park

international Idrissa Gueye has been honoured with Players’ Player of the Season award alongside left-back Lucas Digne.

The 29-year-old was one of the outstanding players for the Toffees and his defensive contributions were key to the club's eighth-place finish in the English top-flight this season.

Gueye completed the most tackles in Marco Silva’s team and was ranked as the second-best tackler in the Premier League with 143 successful tackles behind ’s Wilfred Ndidi [144].

The recognition at the club’s end of the season event capped an impressive 2018-19 campaign for Gueye and Digne, who played together for French outfit before the Senegalese midfielder left for in 2016.

Next month, Gueye will hope to replicate his fine form for Senegal at the 2019 in .

The Teranga Lions have been placed in Group C against , and .