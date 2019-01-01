Demba Ba reveals ‘most unforgettable moment’ of his Senegal career
Demba Ba has selected his late strike in Senegal’s 1-0 win over Cameroon in the qualifiers for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations as the unforgettable moment of his career.
Back in 2011, Ba came off the bench to score a late goal in Dakar to secure the Teranga Lions’ qualification for the continental tournament in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.
Three years later, the Senegalese attacker capitalised on Steven Gerrard’s slip to help Chelsea defeat Liverpool 2-0, which dashed the Reds’ hopes of winning the Premier League title in the 2013-14 season.
When quizzed about his memorable moments in the game, the Istanbul Basaksehir forward was quick to pick out the effort that got fans raving in his home country eight years ago.
"The most special goal of my career was the one that I scored against Cameroon in injury time to send Senegal into the Africa Cup of Nations back in the 2011-12 season,” Ba told AA.
“That was the most unforgettable moment of my career. The goal I scored for Chelsea, which resulted after Steven Gerrard's slip, was just another goal. It was a normal moment. The other one was for my country."
In Afcon 2012, Senegal failed to impress and were eliminated in the group stage after finishing at the bottom of Group A behind Zambia, Libya and Equatorial Guinea.
However, the Teranga Lions could win their first Afcon title in Egypt when they battle Algeria in the final at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.