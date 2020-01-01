Semedo says farewell to Barcelona with Wolves circling

The Portugal international said goodbye to the club he has been at since 2017 ahead of move to England

Nelson Semedo has revealed he is leaving after posting a farewell message to the giants ahead of a reported transfer to Wolves.

The 26-year-old has been consistently linked with a £30 million ($39m) move to the Premier League club, who are looking for a replacement in the right-back position after Matt Doherty joined .

Semedo has provided confirmation that he is on his way out of Camp Nou after sending a goodbye message to the club via Instagram.

More teams

"Thank you very much Barcelona for giving me the opportunity to live the dream of wearing this shirt, of playing in Camp Nou, of learning and enjoying the best in the world," Semedo wrote on the social media platform.

"Thank you for making me grow as a player and as a person. They were three wonderful years that I will never forget.

"Thank my colleagues, staff, fans and all the people who helped me since I arrived until today. I wish you the best luck in the world.

"Eternally gratifying. Long live Barca!"

Semedo joined Barcelona in 2017 from and has made 124 appearances for the club - scoring two goals and making 11 assists.

The Lisbon-born product was a regular starter for the Catalans last season, making 24 starts in La Liga in a total of 32 appearances across the competition.

coach Nuno Espirito Santo has emphasised the need for more signings after a 3-1 loss to , but would not be drawn into rumours the club is close to signing Semedo.

Article continues below

Speaking to Sky Sports after the 3-1 defeat, Nuno explained his wish to bolster the squad but would not comment on any individual signings.

"It's important that we balance and straighten the squad," Nuno said. "We saw today we had a problem, we need solutions.

"Regarding the players we have not yet signed, I'm sorry but I cannot say too much until things are totally clear."