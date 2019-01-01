Selangor to upgrade home ground pitch and training facilities

The Red Giants will undertake renovation works on their playing field and training facilities in the coming year.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

will follow in FC's footsteps and work together with competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) to improve the quality of their home ground pitch, the Shah Alam Stadium.

It had been announced last week that the Turtles would undertake renovation works on the pitch of one of their home grounds; the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium with the assistance of MFL.

On Thursday, MFL announced that the Red Giants would be the second team to accept the offer, as confirmed by association secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon.

"It was a good decision on Terengganu's part and we at Selangor fully support MFL's efforts of improving the quality of the playing fields used in the league. It is a good initiative and exchange of expertise for all Malaysian clubs.

"MFL had shared the initiative a few months ago, and Selangor have submitted a request to be one of the clubs to work together with MFL next year," said Johan as quoted by the MFL media department.

The association official also added that the Red Giants are also looking into improving their current training facilities located at the state secretariat complex in Section 5, Shah Alam, with the help of one of their main sponsors; Vizione Holding Berhad.

"We are going to work together with our sponsor, to invest RM1 million (around USD250,000) in our training facilities.

"God willing, the training facilites and new office will be at the secretariat complex, and we fully support MFL's push for clubs to improve their facilities, which is one of the backbones of any team," remarked Johan.

