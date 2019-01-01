Muhymeen aiming for resurgence following second 2019 goal
BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter
Khyril Muhymeen Zambri's 30th-minute goal opened the floodgates in their 5-2 Super League win over Pahang on Tuesday, and it was also his second goal of the season and in the past week.
The 32-year old winger connected with Sandro da Silva's free kick with a powerful header, helping the Red Giants record their seventh win in the league.
Speaking to the press after the match, Muhymeen expressed his gratitude towards head coach B. Satiananthan, and the team that he joined earlier this season as a last-minute signing.
"The coach has helped me a lot since my joining Selangor. I was still injured, and he told me 'when you are at 100 per cent, I'll give you a chance'. I started training properly during Ramadan, and with his motivation and the confidence shown by the team, he now has a bit of a headache regarding player selection. But to me, what's important is for me not to be complacent.
"With the coach, team and fans' support, I'll go on to help the team. Age is just a number; I'll continue playing for as long as I can. It's my passion after all," he remarked.
Follow Goal Malaysia' s Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!
Jurulatih @faselangormy B. Satiananthan tidak mahu lagi bercerita mengenai sasaran pasukan, selepas mereka dikritik penyokong sebagai tidak bercita-cita tinggi baru-baru ini. Selangor boss B. Satiananthan has declined to talk more of his team's targets, after the Red Giants fans criticised them for lacking ambitions recently.