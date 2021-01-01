Selangor receive RM500,000 from new sponsor, one closer to home

The Red Giants have received a financial boost of RM500,000 from a new sponsor ahead of the 2021 season.

FC on Friday have announced their 2021 partnership with the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), the local council of the city they are based in, Shah Alam.

The club revealed in a press statement that MBSA has contributed RM500,000 (around USD 124,000) to the club's 2021 budget. However, the city's contribution is not only monetary.

The city will also provide strategical expertise in areas of logistics and facilities, while having already been a huge participant in grassroots football in the state of Selangor.

"The close cooperation between Selangor FC and MBSA has long been established. In fact, the city of Shah Alam is also quite synonymous as the Red Giants' home. Therefore, MBSA wishes to play a role as one of the strategic partners for the club,” Dato' Haris Kasim, the Shah Alam mayor was quoted as saying.

The Red Giants have been based in the Selangor state capital for over two decades. Their training ground is located in the Section 6 neighbourhood of the city, on a complex now leased from the state government, while their official home ground; the Shah Alam Stadium, lies 6 km away in Section 13.

However, the stadium is currently undergoing another renovation, and the club will use the Council Stadium in Petaling Jaya as their homeground beginning this year, for at least one season.