Schreuder to succeed Nagelsmann as Hoffenheim coach
Hoffenheim have announced that Alfred Schreuder will take over as head coach from the start of next season.
The 46-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with the Bundesliga club, where he was assistant coach from October 2015 until January last year.
Schreuder will succeed Julian Nagelsmann, who will take charge of RB Leipzig after 2018-19.
"I'm aware of the great challenge, but that's exactly what I find particularly appealing," Schreuder, who is Ajax assistant, told Hoffenheim's website.
"During my first spell, not just the club, but the whole region became very dear to me, and I'm pleased, of course, that my family will join me on my return.
NEW HEAD COACH— TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) March 19, 2019
"I thank Ajax and, above all, sporting director Marc Overmars for their cooperation, understanding and fulfilment of my request for a change.
"I was offered a great opportunity and I coached a young, motivated and highly talented team that has accepted and implemented our ideas."
The Dutchman will leave an Ajax side presently locked in a fierce title race with PSV Eindhoven, who sit five points clear at the top of the table, having lost just one league game all season.
Ajax are a whopping 15 points ahead of third-placed Feyenoord, however, as the pair have left the rest of the Eredivisie in their wake.
Meanwhile, Hoffenheim sit ninth in the Bundesliga after 26 matches, having finished third last season and qualified for the Champions League this year.
They were drawn in a group with Manchester City, Lyon and Shakhtar Donetsk and subsequently finished bottom without winning a game, collecting just three points from three draws.
Nagelsmann will link up with a Leipzig side that sit third in the league, albeit 11 points off pace-setters Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in first and second, respectively.