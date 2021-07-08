Sassuolo in advanced Locatelli talks with foreign club amid Arsenal links, says CEO Carnevali

The midfielder is being monitored by Arsenal and Juventus but the chief executive insists they do not need to sell

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali says the club are in advanced negotiations with a club over a potential deal for Manuel Locatelli.

The midfielder is rumoured to be a target for Arsenal and Juventus following his starring role for Sassuolo in Serie A and Italy at Euro 2020.

Carnevali says his side will wait until Locatelli returns from the European Championship before discussing his future, but they have already received offers for him.

What has been said?

"We have received offers for Locatelli, but also Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori and Jeremie Boga have requests," the chief executive told Sky Sport.

"We will talk about Locatelli when Euro 2020 ends, we want to leave him calm until Sunday. We have received important offers for him, talks with one of which are very well underway.

"We met with Juve and we made an appointment next week but it is all to be evaluated.

"Today the Italian market has great difficulties, offers come from abroad, and it is clear that we have players who are hungry to play for big clubs."

Sassuolo in no need to sell

Sassuolo have already sold Brazilian defender Marlon to Shakhtar Donetsk this summer, whil eFederico Di Francesco went to SPAL and Hellas Verona bought Giangiacomo Magnani.

Carnevali says the Italian side have raised enough money to hold on to their key players for the 2021-22 campaign.

"It is a source of pride and tranquility because it means that as a club we have the opportunity to think about a future that can give us guarantees from the point of view. from an economic point of view.

"Our policy is to try not to sell many players. We have already sold Marlon, we do not need to have to sell another one.

"If the right conditions are there we will all be happy and content. If we do not find them. we'll go on like this because we don't need to sell players "

