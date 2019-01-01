Sarri has three games to save his job as Chelsea consider interim appointment

The Italian is close to being pushed out of Stamford Bridge after a poor winter run of results for the Premier League club

Maurizio Sarri is set to be replaced by an internal appointment on an interim basis should the under-fire manager fail to secure positive results in his next three games, Goal understands.

Former coach Sarri is under increasing pressure at Stamford Bridge following an inconsistent run of results since the start of 2019.

Though Chelsea have set up a final date with at Wembley on Sunday, they have suffered humbling defeats at Bournemouth and City to drop out of the 's top four, and were beaten 2-0 at home by in the fifth round on Monday.

Given the scrutiny of Sarri's position in west London, a host of managers have been linked with the post, but Chelsea have not reached out to any of the names.

Instead, Sarri's assistant Gianfranco Zola or loan manager Eddie Newton could take charge on an interim basis, should Chelsea dispense with the Italian.

Newton has trained the first team before, during the interim period between Antonio Conte leaving and Sarri arriving at Chelsea last summer.

Many Blues fans have turned on Sarri after the loss to United, when the supporters were heard chanting 'F*** Sarriball' .

manager Frank Lampard has been linked with the job, but the Chelsea legend has yet to be sounded out, while owner Roman Abramovich's friend Leonid Slutzky has also yet to receive the call.

Chelsea looked at appointing Laurent Blanc in the summer, before opting to go with Sarri, and the former coach could be considered again. There has yet to have been formal contact with the former Manchester United defender, however.

Zinedine Zidane is expected to be difficult to bring in, given the Blues are looking like a less attractive proposition than years gone by due to problems off the field such as transfer bans and the prospect of losing Eden Hazard to .

It is understood that former Madrid coach Zidane's arrival would not be considered as a major factor in Hazard's upcoming summer decision, despite the playmaker idolising the legend as a boy.

With Sarri under intense pressure, Goal understands games against in the on Thursday, Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and in the Premier League next week will be decisive in deciding the Italian's future in west London.