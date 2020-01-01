'Sane not yet at the top level' - Former Bayern Munich star Podolski says winger has room for improvement

The former Manchester City man is yet to reach his potential according to the veteran striker, who believes the 24-year-old can achieve great success

Leroy Sane will prove a superb addition to 's side, according to the club's former striker Lukas Podolski, but the ex- international believes that the winger has more yet to give.

Sane's move to the champions was confirmed at the start of this month, following well over a year of speculation that he would swap for Bavaria, with the attacking midfielder penning a long-term deal to seal a return to his home country.

The arrival of the 24-year-old will boost an already fearsome Bayern side that sealed an eighth consecutive domestic crown earlier this year following the resumption of sport after a coronavirus-enforced lay-off and remain in contention for European glory in this season's .

Speaking ahead of the club's return to continental football next month against - in which Sane will be unable to play any part - forward Podolski, who now plays his trade wth Antalyaspor, has backed the ex- man to impress under Hansi Flick at his new home.

However, the former Germany international - who is the nation's third-most capped player and a World Cup winner in 2014 - also added that he believes Sane still needs to earn greater success than a clutch of English domestic honours before he reaches his full potential.

"They get the best players [at Bayern] and Sane is a great player," Podolski told Sky Germany. [But] of course he still has further potential.

"He has not yet reached the top level. He still needs a bit more experience, a few more seasons. He needs to play regularly with the national team and win a European championship or a World Cup,"

Podolski further praised Flick, who guided Bayern to silverware after he arrived as a mid-season replacement for Niko Kovac, adding: "You can see how they perform under him. Hansi Flick has done a great job."

Bayern will be in Champions League action on August 8 when they host Chelsea, leading 3-0 from the first leg in February, with victory setting up a tie against either or in the quarter-finals in Lisbon.