'Sane could certainly help Bayern' - Lewandowski weighs in on potential move for Manchester City star

The Polish forward believes the German winger could be a key player for the club, having already featured against him a number of times

Robert Lewandowski weighed in on the reports linking Leroy Sane to , saying that the German winger is a player that could help the club "find new solutions".

The man has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern since last season, with the attacker made a priority by the Bavarian side in the summer.

However, Sane suffered a serious knee injury in the Community Shield in August, derailing any hopes of a move while all but ending his season with City.

Those rumours have heated up once again in recent months, with reports in suggesting that he has already agreed terms on a five-year contract.

Sane will not be allowed to leave Man City on the cheap this summer, with the club insisting on receiving a hefty fee for the 24-year-old.

But, if Sane does end up moving to Bayern, Lewandowski believes he would be a valuable addition.

"There is a lot of speculation. I can only say that he is a great player with great skills who can harmonise very well with his team-mates," Lewandowski said.

"Not just in the Premier League or the , we've already seen what he could do at . He could certainly help us find new solutions in our game."

Bayern sit atop the despite a rocky start under Niko Kovac, with Hansi Flick stepping in mid-season to take over coaching duties.

Flick has since earned the job on a permanent basis, with Lewandowski thrilled that he'll get to continue working with the manager.

"It is great news for us. In the past few months we have all seen how well it fits with him," he said.

"With him, everyone is going in the same direction, cooperation and communication. We have a lot of trust in him. It is very important and I am happy about it. Hopefully we will win many titles together."

In addition, German legend Miroslav Klose has been brought in as part of the coaching staff, having previously worked with the club's youth teams.

And, as a fellow striker, Lewandowski is excited to get back to work with Klose involved.

"I know Miro. He was a great player and I know that he can help us with his experience and skills," the Polish star said.

"You can learn something new from every coach to be a better player. I want that from him too."