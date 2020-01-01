Sane reveals how 'annoying' Kimmich pestered him to join Bayern Munich from Manchester City

The former Premier League winger has explained how it felt like his Germany international team-mate was calling him every day for updates

Leroy Sane has revealed the lengths Joshua Kimmich went to convince him to join , saying that it felt like he was calling every day to ask for updates relating to his exit from .

The Germany international joined the Bundesliga club for an initial €49m (£45m/$55m) fee on July 3, with an injury-ravaged 2019-20 campaign limiting him to just two appearances in all competitions over the course of the season.

City were keen to retain Sane and made attempts to tie him down to a new deal, although he ultimately decided that he wanted to join the Bavarians.

The former star was presented to the media as a Bayern player on Thursday, a little over two weeks since his transfer was confirmed. Asked who was the most persistent player from the Bayern ranks prior to confirmation of his move to the champions, Sane replied: "The most annoying one was Joshua Kimmich.

"It seemed that he wanted to call me every day and ask how the situation is. Everyone was behind this transfer and that was an important point."

Bayern have already won a league and cup double in the 2019-20 season and will also have the chance to reach the quarter-final of the .

Hansi Flick's side face in the return leg of their last-16 tie at the Allianz Arena on August 8, with the Bavarians in a strong position having won the first meeting between the two sides by a 3-0 scoreline.

They won't, however, be able to call upon Sane for the remainder of their European campaign, with UEFA rules not allowing the registration of new players in the competition after it was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Should they advance past the Blues, Bayern will then face Napoli or Barcelona in the last eight, prior to a possible semi-final meeting with any of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Lyon or Juventus.

Despite not being available to play, Sane has already been integrated into first-team training with Bayern at their Saebener Strasse base.

The 2020-21 Bundesliga season is due to get underway on September 18, with the fixture list announcement coming on August 7.