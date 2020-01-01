‘Sancho will prove worth in £100m Man Utd deal’ – Berbatov unfazed by winger’s price tag

The former Red Devils striker admits the Borussia Dortmund forward will not come cheap, but feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should push a move through

Jadon Sancho will be “worth it” for even if they have to invest “over £100 million ($131m)” in the winger, says Dimitar Berbatov.

The Red Devils continue to explore the option of bringing the England international back to his homeland in the summer transfer window.

Little progress has been made in discussions to this point, with Dortmund making it clear that they will not be parting with a prized asset for anything less than his full market value.

United had been hoping to bring costs down, with the coronavirus pandemic hitting even big-spending clubs down, but giants are prepared to stand their ground.

Berbatov believes those at Old Trafford should now be paying whatever it takes to get a deal over the line.

For him, Sancho would be a useful addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, with there every reason to believe that an immediate return would be offered on United’s investment even if they are forced to dig deep.

“Jadon Sancho would be an amazing signing for any team, United included,” former Red Devils striker Berbatov told Betfair.

“It becomes a luxury problem to have so many attacking options, but it brings hard decisions. Someone has to be benched, and Ole will have to deliver that news to someone.

“Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are well established in world football, and [Mason] Greenwood now deserves his chance to continue his progression, and I don't want to see him stalled.

“We know United can afford to pay for Sancho, and if it happens, the club will be happy, but it will also be tricky. Over £100m is a lot of money, especially now in the current situation, but I'm sure he will be worth it.

“Everyone at United will be watching this transfer. Rashford will know Sancho better than most from playing for , and they will welcome the competition, but the attacking players will have doubts in their mind now.

“Then, they will also use it as motivation, they'll want to earn their spots in the team. If they pay a record fee for Sancho, no-one expects the guy to sit on the bench, so at least at the start Sancho will be higher up the pecking order.

“Bear in mind, United had Ole, Dwight Yorke, Andy Cole, and Teddy Sheringham- plenty of attacking options, and Ole will think he can manage this fine.”