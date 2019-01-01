Sancho makes Bundesliga history with latest strike for Dortmund

The England international forward has become the youngest player, at just 18 years of age, to record eight goals in the German top flight

Jadon Sancho has made Bundesliga history with his latest strike for Borussia Dortmund.

At 18 years of age, the England international has become the youngest player to record eight goals in the German top flight.

The first of those efforts came in a breakthrough campaign in 2017-18.

Sancho was eased into the fold by Dortmund following a switch from Manchester City, but it soon became apparent that it would be impossible to ignore the youngster’s potential.

He has become a regular since bursting onto the scene and is currently starring as part of a title-chasing outfit.

Sancho’s latest contribution to that cause saw him break the deadlock in a meeting with Hoffenheim.

With 32 minutes on the clock, the talented teenager fired into the bottom corner to give Dortmund the lead.

He now has seven Bundesliga goals for 2018-19 and has landed himself an impressive record in the process.

8 - @Sanchooo10 from @BVB is the youngest player ever in Bundesliga history to score eight goals. Diamond. #BVBTSG pic.twitter.com/wLGq03T2FO — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 9, 2019

Having helped Dortmund to make a perfect start to their latest fixture, Sancho saw Mario Gotze add to his effort before half-time - with the World Cup winner also hitting a notable mark.

50 - @MarioGoetze scored his 50th #Bundesliga goal and has been involved in four goals (two goals, two assists) in his last five Bundesliga games. Milestone. @BVB #BVBTSG pic.twitter.com/beVY94ELsy — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 9, 2019

Another impressive showing from Lucien Favre’s side has them seeking to cement a standing at the top of the table.

Just one defeat has been suffered so far this season by an in-form outfit.

As things stand, Dortmund hold a 10-point advantage over a chasing pack which includes defending champions Bayern Munich – who are in action later on Saturday against Schalke.