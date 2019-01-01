Man Utd target Sancho focused on Dortmund as club declare he's not for sale

The young Three Lions star is staying grounded with his club not eager to cash in anytime soon

Jadon Sancho admits he does not know what the future holds but the star wants to win titles with the German side amid growing links to Manchester United .

Sancho has reportedly emerged as United's top transfer target following previous speculation over a move to Old Trafford during the off-season.

The 19-year-old international produced another impressive display as Dortmund drew 0-0 with in their opener on Tuesday.

Asked about his future post-game, the teenager conceded nothing is certain moving forward - aside from his desire to deliver for his current club.

"I can't tell the future. I just take it game by game. I just wanna give 100 per cent for Borussia Dortmund," Sancho told Viasport .

"I really want to do well with Dortmund. Obviously, I want to win titles and give everything."



Sancho has established himself as one of Europe's best talents after leaving Premier League champions in 2017.

He scored 12 goals and supplied 14 assists as Dortmund finished runners-up to in the last season and already has two goals and four assists this term.

"It's crazy. Everything has come so fast," Sancho told Viasat .

"But I have a great team. They keep me humbled. I just take it game by game and give 100%."

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc was asked about Sancho prior to the goalless draw against champions Barca and revealed though the Red Devils were interested in talking about their star, his club were quick to shut down their interest.

"We didn't talk to them [United]," Zorc told Viasport.

"They were asking us for a meeting [during the off-season]. Sancho is not for sale."

After scoring his first international goal last week, Sancho has been backed by club teammate Achraf Hakimi to one day challenge for the Ballon d'Or.

“In a few years, if he continues at this level, he will be a candidate,” Hakimi told Marca.

“For me, he is a spectacular player. We know he is a player who still has to learn and improve because he is very young...but he is very good.”