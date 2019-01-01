Sancho breaks half-century old Bundesliga record in Dortmund victory

The England international became the youngest player to score 15 goals in the German top-flight, besting a mark that was set in 1967

Jadon Sancho has become the youngest player in history to score 15 goals in the league, breaking a half-century old record.

The 19-year-old attacker continued to cement his status as one of the league's best players as he delivered the equaliser for against Cologne in the club’s second match of the season Friday.

A first-half goal from Dominick Draxler had put the hosts up, but Sancho’s 70th minute goal, assisted by Thorgan Hazard, helped turn the tide in the contest.

Achraf Hakimi would find the back of the net 16 minutes later to give Dortmund the lead while Sancho chipped in again late on, assisting Paco Alcacer’s stoppage time insurance tally to give the visitors a 3-1 victory.

That brings Sancho’s total up to two goals and two assists already in the new season as he picks up from where he left off last campaign.

Last season saw Sancho score 12 goals and add 14 assists in the league as he helped Dortmund to a title challenge that saw them take the race all the way to the final matchday of the season, though they fell short to .

Added to his single Bundesliga goal in his debut season of 2017-18, Sancho is now up to 15 in the German top-flight, surpassing the record set by Horst Koppel in 1967.

Koppel, who starred at the time for and was head coach at Dortmund from 1988 through 1991, was 19 years and 185 days when he reached 15 goals, whereas Sancho has managed it at just 19 years and 151 days.

Article continues below

19y 151d - @Sanchooo10 (19y 151d) is the youngest player in #Bundesliga history to score 15 Bundesliga goals, beating the record of Horst Köppel from 1967 by 34 days. Wunderkind. #KOEBVB @BlackYellow pic.twitter.com/TY1f3pJSsi — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) August 23, 2019

Overall, Sancho has scored in his last three Bundesliga matches dating back to last season, and has six goals in his last eight league contests.

The former academy player’s stock continues to rise as he lights up , with reports saying many of Europe’s biggest clubs are interested in prying him away from the Bundesliga runners up.

Sancho will look to continue his scoring streak, as well as make it three wins from three matches for Dortmund, when he and the club face Bundesliga returnees Union Berlin on August 31.