Samuel Kalu grabs assist on Bordeaux return against Rennes

Th e Nigeria international came back from an injury problem to play a crucial role in his side’s victory at Roazhon Park

Samuel Kalu provided an assist on his return from a hamstring injury to help secure a 1-0 win over in Friday’s game.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury while on international duty with in their friendly against in in October.

Kalu subsequently missed Bordeaux’s last four games, against , , and .

The winger was also not involved in the Super Eagles’ qualifiers against Sierra Leone, where they played a back-to-back draw.

Kalu returned to training on Monday with the rest of the Girondins’ squad and after proving his fitness, he was handed a starting role against the Red and Blacks.

The forward played behind his compatriot Josh Maja, who spearheaded Bordeaux attack in the encounter.

Kalu made a significant contribution, setting up Hatem Ben Arfa for the only goal of the game, to ensure his side clinched their fourth win of the season.

The Super Eagles star dribbled past his markers before sending a through ball to Ben Arfa, who fired his effort into the back of the net.

Kalu only lasted for 57 minutes in the encounter before he was replaced by Remi Oudin after suffering another injury.

Maja featured for the hour mark before making ways for Jimmy Briand while Amadou Traore was introduced for Mehdi Zerkane in the 59th minute.

international M'Baye Niang played for 13 minutes after replacing Sehrou Guirassy, Mali international Hamari Traore was brought on for Brandon Soppy while target Jeremy Doku featured for 58 minutes.

The victory ensured the Girondins moved to 11th on the league table after gathering 15 points from 11 games.

The nature of Kalu’s new injury is yet to be known and it is uncertain if he would be available for selection in Bordeaux’s next league game against on November 28.