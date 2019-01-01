Samatta: Newcastle United & West Ham United keen to sign Tanzania striker

The two Premier League clubs have reportedly entered the race to sign the Taifa Stars captain during the January transfer window

Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta is a transfer target for Premier League sides and .

The KRC forward made headlines on Tuesday scoring a first-half equaliser against at Anfield, but the Belgian club’s hopes of qualifying from the group were ended when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored a second-half winner.

Samatta also scored in an earlier defeat to Red Bull Salzburg.

According to BBC Sport, Newcastle, as well as West Ham, are considering a January move, as the clubs look to add another goalscoring option to their respective squads.

A deal for the 26-year-old striker has the added attraction of him having a £10m release clause, BBC Sport reports.

Now that Genk are out of the Champions League reckoning, there would appear to be little to discourage Samatta from leaving if a Premier League club came calling.

In the league, Genk are in eighth position on the table, 13 points off leaders .

Samatta has scored six goals in 12 league starts this season and since arriving in Europe at Genk in 2016, he has scored 55 goals in 104 league starts (plus 33 sub appearances).

He also has 16 goals in Europe (Champions League and ) in 31 starts (3 sub appearances) to his name.

With 23 goals in 36 league starts last season, Samatta helped Genk win the Belgian First Division A title.