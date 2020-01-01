‘Samatta has chance at Aston Villa millions of African footballers dream of’ – Kerr

The former Gor Mahia coach tips the Taifa Stars captain to leave a mark at Villa Park after signing for the Birmingham side

Former coach Dylan Kerr has challenged Mbwana Samatta to show his credentials after signing for .

The 27-year-old joined the Villans from side KRC on a four-and-a-half-year deal worth £10 million, becoming the first player from to play in the English Premier League.

Having impressed on his first game as the Midlanders dumped out of the League Cup, he was handed a starter’s role for last Saturday’s clash against Bournemouth for his Premier League bow.

More teams

Samatta’s debut goal for Aston Villa in the away match made Tanzania the 100th nation with a Premier League goalscorer. The striker headed home in the second half of his side’s defeat at Bournemouth to bring up the landmark.

Kerr, who currently handles FC in , has told Goal Samatta has the ability to set up more records in the Premier League.

“He’s got a chance millions of African footballers dream of and I know he will use it to the maximum,” Kerr told Goal on Wednesday.

“When a player gets a chance to play against the best and make a mark in football scene it is purely down to him to make things happen and so far [Samatta] has the shown characters to leave a mark in .

“He scored a good goal against [Bournemouth] a clear indication he will score more goals even before the season ends, such a display also gives East Africa region a good name and his good start will likely open the door for many players to follow him to England.”

Article continues below

Before joining Villa, Samatta had scored 10 goals for Genk in all competitions this season including a goal at Anfield against in the .

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith will be counting on the forward to wreak havoc against opponents as they battle for survival.

Aston Villa are 16th in the log with 26 points from 25 outings – two points above the drop zone.