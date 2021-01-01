Salzburg's Nigerian forward Adeyemi 'can't compare himself with Haaland'

The youngster has expressed his satisfaction with his development and wants to make his own name

Red Bull Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi revealed he is not interested in following the path of star Erling Haaland, but wants to be his own man.

The 18-year-old Nigerian forward has been turning heads since teaming up with the Austrian side, helping the club to enjoy impressive results.

Adeyemi has made 19 league appearances for the Red Bull Arena outfit and scored two goals, amid other dazzling displays.

His eye-catching performances have seen him compared with Borussia Dortmund star Haaland, who spent an impressive season with the Red Bull Arena before leaving for .

“Is Erling Haaland a role model? That is difficult to say. But of course, you as a player have in mind which ones are best at your position,” Adeyemi told Sport 1.

“Haaland is doing a great job at Borussia Dortmund, he has developed very well and has grown in many areas. I can cut a slice of that for myself. But I can't compare myself to Haaland and go my own way.

"But you can always learn something from such a good player.”

Adeyemi made his debut against and went on to score his first goal in the competition against in December.

The youngster, thus, became the youngest goalscorer in the European competition for Salzburg and has now made three appearances in the tournament.

Adeyemi has described his debut in the Champions League as an unforgettable event and hopes to continue his development with the Red Bull.

“I was able to play my first game in the Champions League against FC Bayern Munich. Munich is my city and then you will play against the best club in the world,” he continued.

“That was of course a great experience that a young player will never forget for a lifetime. Of course, it also helps me with my development. I would like to continue playing in the Champions League in the future.

“Even a few days later, I wasn't able to score the goal against Moscow. It was a great feeling for me. Without wanting to exaggerate: I must have looked at the gate more than 100 times.

“Such duels in the Champions League are valuable for a young player. If I had nothing to improve, I would probably play somewhere else.

“There is always something to improve, whether you are an older or a younger player. But I can not only improve in the Champions League but also in the Austrian league.

“I am satisfied with the status I am currently on. I'm very happy that I can play here in Salzburg and that I get my minutes on a regular basis. Every moment on the pitch is precious.”

Adeyemi will hope to continue his fine showings when Salzburg take on Rheindorf Altach in their next game on January 24.

The forward has featured for the Germany U16 and U17 teams but he is still eligible to represent the national team through his father.