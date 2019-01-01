Salisu nets first ever Valladolid goal in 2-0 win over Eibar

The Ghanaian centre-back was solid all through as Los Blanquivoletas claimed all three points on their turf

Mohammed Salisu scored his goal in the colours of Valladolid in a 2-0 victory over at Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

The defender has been ever-present for Sergio’s team this term, featuring in every game since matchday one, failing to complete 90 minutes on only one occasion.

Sergi Guardiola gave the hosts the lead in the 10th minute before Salisu doubled it six minutes to the break, assisted by Nacho Martinez.

The 20-yerar old received a yellow card in the 77th minute, but it did not hurt what was a Man of the Match performance, with Valladolid keeping their second clean sheet of the season.

Article continues below

Salisu was indeed impressive, making 13 clearances and four interceptions, and also winning three of his four aerial duels.

Valladolid currently sit ninth on the log but could be overtaken by other teams playing later on Sunday.

Their next league involvement is away to at Camp Nou on Tuesday.