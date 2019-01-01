‘Salah’s messing with his reputation’, warns Ex-Tottenham striker Crooks amid diving row

The Egypt international went down in the box in the first half of their encounter with the Eagles much to the displeasure of the 60-year-old

Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks has warned Liverpool star Mohamed Salah against diving.

The 26-year-old was accused of trying to con the referee to win a penalty in their 4-3 win over Crystal Palace; a game the forward bagged a brace.

In the first-half of the encounter, an incident with Palace defender Mamadou Sakho saw the former Roma player go down in the box.

The 26-year-old has built an impressive reputation for himself in the league after winning the PFA Player of the Year, Golden Boot award, among several other prizes last season and Crooks, 60, has urged the Egypt international not to soil his credibility.

“It’s pathetic. By the way, why doesn’t Klopp say ‘just play the game?'” Crooks said while watching the game for BBC Sport's Final Score.

“People are going to tackle you in the box but don’t try and kid everybody because what you’re doing is just messing with your credibility. He’s messing with his reputation.

“Very soon, not just the professionals are going to say it’s cheating but the supporters too.”

Next up for Salah and Liverpool is a Premier League clash against Leicester City on January 30.