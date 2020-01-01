Salah scores 100th goal for Liverpool with strike against Everton in Merseyside derby

The Egypt international brought up a landmark at a remarkable time as the Reds drew 2-2 with their rivals in a dramatic fixture

attacker Mohamed Salah has scored his 100th goal for the club, with the strike coming against Merseyside derby rivals .

The international had seen Michael Keane wipe out Sadio Mane’s opening goal before a half-cleared cross fell to him in the box. Salah struck a crisp first-time shot with his left foot that picked out the corner of the net.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin subsequently levelled for the Toffees once more on a Goodison Park afternoon that saw the sides share the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

It was Salah's 100th goal in just 138 appearances for the club, in which he has helped them to a crown and a Premier League title – as well as runners-up positions in both of those illustrious competitions.

In addition to his remarkable tally of goals, he has also chalked up 38 assists in those outings.

Signed from in the summer of 2017, the former forward began explosively as he scored 32 goals in 36 Premier League matches of the 2018 campaign to bag the Golden Boot.

It was during that season the Reds made the final of the Champions League, yet Salah’s match was cut short after clashing with defender Sergio Ramos in an infamous encounter remembered for Loris Karius’ two dramatic errors and Gareth Bale’s fine overhead kick.

Although he was unable to perform to any meaningful level at the 2018 World Cup due to the ensuing shoulder problem, he struck 22 times in 38 matches for the Reds the in the following campaign as they narrowly missed out on the league title.

It proved to be third time lucky for Salah with Jurgen Klopp’s side in the 2019-20 season as they ran away with the title, winning it at a record early point in the season.

Although the 28-year-old netted 19 Premier League goals last term for the Reds – his lowest tally in three seasons – he has started the new campaign in formidable form and has six goals to his credit already.

He struck a hat-trick on the opening day against Leeds, including a dramatic late penalty that won a seven-goal thriller, and then netted twice against in a remarkable 7-2 loss before the international break.

He saved his 100th goal for the Merseyside derby, however, and Reds fans will expect there is much more to come from their star man in the months ahead.