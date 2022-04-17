Salah a victim of his own success, says Liverpool team-mate Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold says it is “unfair” for questions to be asked of Mohamed Salah’s form at Liverpool, with an “outstanding” talent having proved himself countless times over in the past.

An Egyptian superstar has, by his own high standards, been enduring something of a lean spell in recent weeks, with a goalless run for club and country extended to eight games in an FA Cup semi-final outing against Manchester City.

Salah has found the target just once through his last 12 appearances, but remains the Premier League’s top scorer in 2021-22 and has registered 153 efforts for Liverpool through 244 games.

Should Mohamed Salah’s form be questioned?

Alexander-Arnold has no concerns when it comes to a proven colleague, with the Reds defender saying when asked about the criticism being aimed in Salah’s direction: “I think it’s unfair. The levels he gets himself too, he’s kind of a victim of his own success.

“He’s still top goalscorer, he’s one behind me in terms of assists and people are saying he’s having a bad run of form?! He’s nearly top goalscorer in the Champions League as well.

“What he has done for us over the last five seasons has been outstanding. Look, it’s unfair for people to say he is going through a bad patch.

“We all have belief that he is going to score goals for us. It’s only a matter of time before he puts it in the back of the net again.”

Has Alexander-Arnold answered his own critics?

Salah is not the only superstar at Anfield to have faced uncomfortable questions this season, with Alexander-Arnold still having to address suggestions that he lacks defensive nous.

That has rarely been an issue for the buccaneering full-back, as his assist numbers speak for themselves, but he showed once again in a thrilling cup tie with City that he can keep the likes of Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling quiet.

“I know there are questions about it but it doesn’t really bother me,” said the England international.

“I know my strengths, I know the weaknesses that I need to work on.

“People are entitled to their opinions; for me it is just about making sure I am playing every game and making sure that I am fit and healthy to produce the performance levels I need.”

Can Liverpool win the quadruple in 2021-22?

The exploits of Alexander-Arnold and Salah have helped to keep Liverpool in contention for ultimate glory in every competition they have entered this season, with the 2022 Carabao Cup winners still in the hunt for Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League honours.

Quizzed on whether the Reds can take advantage of a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to complete a historic quadruple, a home-grown full-back said: “Hopefully it won’t be once in a lifetime but this is obviously the first time we have been in this position.

“To still be in with a shot of winning every trophy in the middle of April is outstanding. It shows the quality we have got in the squad to win games. It’s about making sure we carry on and sustain it for another month or so.”

Liverpool, who sit one point adrift of defending champions City in the Premier League title race, will be back in top-flight action on Tuesday when they play host to old adversaries Manchester United.

