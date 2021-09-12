Salah joins Premier League 100-goal club as Liverpool star completes century against Leeds

The Egyptian becomes the 30th player to reach the milestone after his strike at Elland Road on Sunday

Mohamed Salah has become the latest player to enter the Premier League's illustrious 100-goal club after he netted a first-half finish against Leeds at Elland Road.

The Egypt international, a continued history-maker during his time with the Reds, has brought up another landmark achievement after striking early for Jurgen Klopp's visitors on Sunday.

It is the latest milestone smashed by the 29-year-old, who joins the rarefied company of further Premier League legends in notching up triple-figures in the English top flight.

How did Salah reach the landmark?

Salah had moved to 99 Premier League goals prior to the international break, netting a penalty in the Reds' ill-tempered draw against his former club Chelsea.

And it took him little time to bring up a century of Premier League finishes for the Reds, finding the back of the net with a well-placed finish in the 20th minute.

From pressure sustained out of a corner, he was at close-range inside the penalty area to meet Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross from the right flank, with a flick to push it past Illan Meslier.

100 - Mohamed Salah is the 30th player to have scored 100 Premier League goals, with only four players reaching the milestone in fewer appearances than the Egyptian. King. #LEELIV pic.twitter.com/sSGKd7F9V4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2021

Salah joins rich group of superstars

In notching an early blow against Marcelo Bielsa's Whites, the striker also elevated himself to a group of fine players, becoming the fifth-fastest to reach such a tally in Premier League history.

Only former Blackburn and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, Tottenham's Harry Kane, ex-Manchester City striker forward Sergio Aguero and Arsenal hero Thierry Henry managed the feat in less games.

Salah becomes the 30th player to hit the magic number, joining Southampton's Matt Le Tissier on the exact number too - though he still has to double his haul to get near Wayne Rooney, while others to hit the mark include Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku and Leicester's Jamie Vardy.

