Salah ‘happy’ at Liverpool and dedicates Premier League title success to club’s fans

The Egyptian forward has seen a move to Real Madrid mooted, but he is enjoying being at Anfield and collecting major silverware

Mohamed Salah says he is “happy” at , with the Egyptian forward giving no thought to a future elsewhere as he continues to enjoy trophy triumphs in the present.

Talk of a big-money move to Real Madrid continues to swirl around a prolific frontman.

Said speculation has resurfaced on the back of a Premier League title being landed at Anfield, with there seemingly little left for Liverpool’s star-studded class of 2019-20 to achieve.

They have captured domestic, continental and global crowns, with Jurgen Klopp overseeing a remarkable run of success.

Salah has been integral to that, becoming the first man since Robbie Fowler to break the 20-goal barrier for the club in three successive seasons.

In total, the 28-year-old has found the target on 92 occasions through 145 appearances, with it easy to see why his services are coveted by those outside of Merseyside.

Salah is, however, tied to a contract through to 2023 and claims to feel settled in his current surroundings.

He told Liverpool’s official website: “It’s great to score goals to help the team to win games.

“So I feel like I am happy here, I am doing good and everything is also working well with the team and we’ve won trophies.

“Everything is good and I am enjoying it.”

Salah has helped to make history with Liverpool this season, as their 30-year wait for top-flight glory came to a close, and is thrilled to have played a part in delivering on the expectations of a loyal fan base.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to win a trophy like that,” Salah added of the Premier League crown.

“To win the Premier League after long years for the club and the city, it’s unbelievable.

“I can’t describe with words, it’s so hard to say that [how it feels]. When I came here, I said I wanted to win the Premier League - it’s my first thing in my head, I want to win the Premier League and the . People said, ‘If you could choose one…?’ But now I can say that I’d choose both!

“The Premier League, I can say now after we won it, for the city it is something else. Everybody is crazy about the result, everybody is crazy about the Premier League.

“It is an unbelievable feeling for everybody, for all the fans around the world. Without their support, we could not do it. They did a great job, the players also did the same. It is a great feeling, I cannot explain it with words.”