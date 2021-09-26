'Salah gets reward for being phenomenal' - Henderson lauds forward after 100th Liverpool goal

The Pharaohs' captain reached the milestone in his 151st Reds game on Saturday away to Brentford

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes Mohamed Salah's 100 goals for the club in the Premier League are a just reward for his hard work.

The Pharaohs' captain reached the milestone for the Reds on Saturday as the club drew 3-3 with Brentford in a Premier League assignment at the Brentford Community Stadium in Middlesex.

Ethan Pinnock converted Ivan Toney's pass in the 27th minute to give the hosts a lead, but Henderson set up Diogo Jota for an equaliser in the 31st minute. The Egyptian then grabbed his 100th league goal for the Reds when he completed Fabinho's assist.

The league's newbies grabbed their second in the 63rd minute through Vitaly Janelt but four minutes later, Andrew Robertson teed Curtis Jones for Liverpool's third. With eight minutes to go, Yoane Wissa scored for Brentford to ensure spoils were shared.

But that did not take Salah's moment away, and his skipper went on to laud the forward for what he has managed to achieve.

"Incredible moment. He has been incredible ever since he came to the club," Henderson told the club's official portal.

"He is a fantastic lad, he works ever so hard off the training field, recovers properly, lives his life the right way to be ready every single game to perform every game. He gets his rewards for that, he’s been phenomenal. And hopefully, he can just continue to do that for us this season and beyond."

The England star insisted the Brentford result was a missed opportunity for his team to get maximum points.

"Well, it was just a missed opportunity to get three points, that’s all we ever want to try to achieve, we’re not really looking at the league every game," Henderson continued.

"We just want to win as many games as possible. We know the Premier League is difficult. Coming here, it’s difficult. But today I felt as though if we’d used our experience a little bit better we should have taken the three points."

The result ensured the Reds will stay at the summit of the Premier League table with 14 points from six matches, after Manchester United's shock loss to Aston Villa, coupled with Chelsea's loss to defending champions Manchester City who are now one point behind The Reds.