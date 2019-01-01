'Salah cannot play' - Liverpool dealt massive blow for Barcelona semi-final

boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Mohamed Salah will miss the semi-final second leg against on Tuesday night.

The Egyptian was stretchered off the pitch in the second half of a 3-2 victory over Newcastle for the Reds on Saturday, after suffering a concussion.

He now joins Roberto Firmino on the sidelines ahead of a crucial showdown with the Spanish champions at Anfield, as Klopp has confirmed on Monday morning.

The German boss told Casa del Futbol: "Salah cannot play tomorrow. He is better in his recovery, but he can not play tomorrow."

