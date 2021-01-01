Liverpool star Salah among six foreign-based players called up by Egypt for AFCON qualifiers despite Covid-19 concerns

The Reds forward is the headline pick of the group selected by coach Hossam El Badry for games against Kenya and Comoros

Mohamed Salah is the key name among six foreign-based players called up for the Egypt national team for this month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, amid concerns about players travelling for international football amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Liverpool striker is the headline pick of the group selected by coach Hossam El Badry for games against Kenya and Comoros on March 25 and March 29 respecitvely, which was announced by the country's football association.

Egypt are looking to pull clear at the top of Group G, level on points with the latter at the summit, ahead of next year's rearranged 2021 tournament in Cameroon.

Who has been called up?

Alongside Salah, two more Premier League players have also been called to link up with the Pharaohs later this month.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny and Aston Villa's Mahmoud Trezeguet will also join the Reds striker in the travelling party.

Olympiacos striker Ahmed Hassan Kouka, Al-Ittihad centre-back Ahmed Hegazi and new Galatasaray signing Mostafa Mohamed are the others among the foreign-based contingent.

Why are there concerns?

There have been some questions asked about players being called up for the March internationals, with some Premier League managers including Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggesting they may forbid players from travelling due to quarantine restrictions when they re-enter the United Kingdom.

The World Cup qualifiers in South America have been postponed due to the threat of players not being able to travel, however the AFCON qualifiers are set to take place and Salah is currently set to link up with his fellow countrymen.

What is Egypt's record like?

El Badry's side once were dominant in the Africa Cup of Nations, winning the tournament three times on the trot between 2006 and 2010.

They have only qualified twice since, finishing runners-up in 2017 before suffering an ignimonious round-of-16 exit to South Africa in 2019 on home soil.

Though Salah has won several major club honours, including the Premier League and Champions League, an international trophy still eludes him with next year's rearranged tournament potentially the best chance yet for him to correct that.

