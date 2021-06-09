Salah, Aubameyang, Ighalo and African stars turn on holiday mood in style

Following the conclusion of major leagues around the world, the continent's stars have started plans to recharge and enjoy some time off the pitch

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, West Bromwich Albion’s Semi Ajayi, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen are among the African stars who have started their holidays in style.

Major leagues around the world were concluded last month and some players were not available for international duties with their respective countries last week.

However, it is time for rest and time off the pitch to bond with family and loved ones.

Aubameyang is off to his hometown of Laval in France with his Ferrari 488 Spider while Salah is relaxing in style on the sea in Egypt.

After a remarkable debut season with Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia, Ighalo started his vacation by taking his mother on a trip to the United Arab Emirates.