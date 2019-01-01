'Salah and Mane look out for each other' - Liverpool legend Aldridge

The Reds legend has dismissed claims of a growing discord between the African pair

Ex- forward John Aldridge believes there is no rift between Mohamed Salah and Sadio and Mane.

Reports of disharmony between the two superstars have been rife ever since the Reds' 3-0 Premier League victory at , where Mane showed his frustration at Salah for refusing to pass the ball to him during the game.

“It’s just the way it is,” Aldridge told talkSPORT.

“They do look for each other; there was a passage of play on Saturday [vs Leicester] where there were three one-twos between them, and it would have been a marvellous goal.

“It’s just been highlighted because of what happened at Burnley.

“But it is nonsense.

“They do look for each other, and they are both world class.

“If it was me, would I pass? No. That’s why I scored 474 goals!

“Of course I would; if somebody is in a much better place, of course, you play it across to them.”

Mane registered his fifth league goal of the season in the 2-1 over at the weekend, while Salah limped off injured after a heavy challenge from Hamza Choudhury late in the game.

The 27-year-old will hope to be fit for Liverpool's upcoming league tie with rivals six days after.