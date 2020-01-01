Saint-Etienne's in-form Bouanga rules out January exit

The 25-year-old Gabon international has revealed he has no immediate plans to depart the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard outfit

striker Denis Bouanga has insisted he will not leave Saint-Etienne during the January transfer window.

The forward has been in superb form since joining the Greens last summer from , scoring seven league goals and providing three assists in 18 appearances.

Bouanga was nominated for Player of the Month for November following his exploit in the French elite division.

The 25-year-old admitted there could be offers for him this January but has reiterated his commitment to continue his stay with the Greens.

"There may be offers in the winter transfer window but I will never leave in mid-season,” Bouanga told Bleu.

“I do not want to be cut in my tracks and also abandon my team. My immediate goal is to stay in Saint-Etienne. Why leave when I feel good here? "

Bouanga will hope to inspire Saint-Etienne to victory when they take on Bastia-Borgo in a Cup tie on Sunday.