Sadiq Umar scores 11th league goal of the season in Partizan win

The Nigeria youth international maintained his impressive form in the Serbian top-flight with the opening goal in Sunday's league game

Sadiq Umar scored his 11th goal in the Serbian Super Liga as Partizan defeated Rad Beograd 2-1.

Umar who is currently on a season-long loan from , opened the scoring for Partizan with his effort just after the half hour-mark on Sunday.

The strike made the Nigerian forward the joint-highest goalscorer in the Serbian top-flight with 11 goals after 16 matches.

Later in the second half, Guinea's Seydouba Soumah secured maximum points for Partizan with his match-winning goal in the 53rd minute which moved them to third in the league table with 41 points after 19 games.

Before his substitution in the 86th minute, Umar was shown a yellow card for an infringement in the 65th minute while Soumah was in action for the entire duration.

On Thursday, the Roma loanee will be looking to help Savo Milosevic's side end their group campaign on a winning note against Astana.

Partizan are third in Group L with five points from five outings, they are four points behind second-placed AZ Alkmaar.