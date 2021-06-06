Sadiq disappointment as Almeria fail in La Liga promotion bid

Rubi’s side fell short of the top flight after they were unable to overturn a three-goal first leg deficit against the White and Reds

Umar Sadiq will be left to reflect on his football future in the wake of Almeria’s failure to achieve promotion to La Liga following their play-off defeat to Girona on Saturday.

The former Nigeria U23 star was arguably the leading name among an ambitious squad looking to make it back to the Spanish elite division following their demotion in the 2014–15 season.

However, a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Francisco Vilchez’s side proved too much to overcome, following a 0-0 draw in the second leg at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos.

Despite playing from start to finish, Sadiq could not save the day for the Rojiblancos.

Having found the net on 20 occasions in 39 league games, Sadiq finished behind Sporting Gijon's Uros Djurdjevic (22 goals) and Espanyol's Raul de Tomas (23 goals) in the race for the 2020-21 Golden Boot prize.

Before the play-off, the former AS Roma and Bologna star had voiced his desire to win the Segunda Division Golden Boot, as well as help Almeria return to La Liga.

“I’m satisfied, on a personal level, with the goals that I’ve scored so far, but the important thing is not that,” he told the club website.

“All that matters is that we can win promotion to Primera Division, which is the prime objective.

“I don't look at what the other players who also have scored many goals are doing, although it’s clear that I’d like my team to get promoted and also be the top scorer.

“We, strikers, are here to score goals and help our teams, so in addition to scoring, I like giving assists and contributing as much as I can to the team.”

Sadiq joined Almeria from Serbian side Partizan on a five-year contract on October 5, 2020.

With a long-term deal signed, questions around his future will arise, however, Rubi’s team will undoubtedly aim to go one better next term.

On the other hand, Senegal's Mamadou Sylla and Mali's Ibrahima Kebe are back in the Spanish elite division with Girona.

The Catalonia-based outfit were demoted to the second tier after placing 18th during the 2018-19 campaign.