Sadio Mane's penalty 'shows cojones of the highest order' - Piers Morgan hails Liverpool star

Renowned pundit Piers Morgan has lauded Sadio Mane's mental strength that massively contributed to Senegal's triumph in the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) held in Cameroon.

The Liverpool attacker starred as the Lions of Teranga defeated Egypt in the final to be crowned for the first time in their history. Extra time ended with neither side managing to find the back of the net.

In the shootout, the West Africans managed to win 4-2 with the 29-year-old netting the decisive penalty. The winning penalty was also a relief to the former Southampton player who had missed the penalty earlier in the game.

After being fouled by Mohamed Abdelmonem in the sixth minute, Mane dusted himself up, but his effort was saved by Mohamed Abou Gabal in the Pharaohs goal.

In the shootout, his early miss was forgotten as the ball found the back of the net and Senegal fans burst into celebrations.

"To miss a penalty in an international tournament... and then win it later with one of the best penalties you’ll ever see, shows cojones of the highest order," Morgan said on his official social media account.

"Take a bow, Sadio Mane, and congrats to Senegal on their first Africa Cup of Nations trophy."

The player was crowned the tournament's best and went on to rate his recent success.

"I am very proud and I think it is the best moment of my life ever," said Mane who has won the Premier League title in 2020, Champions League in 2019, Uefa Super Cup in 2019, and Fifa Club World Cup in 2019 while with Liverpool.

"This day I think it is the best day. I won the Champions League and some trophies but I think this is the special one for me, this is more important for me."