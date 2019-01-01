Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah? Jamie Carragher picks most important Liverpool player

The African duo have been in excellent form for the Reds this season but the former club legend has picked his favourite

Former captain Jamie Carragher has chosen Sadio Mane over Mohamed Salah as the most important player in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Both stars are currently the leading goalscorers for the Red across all competitions this campaign with 43 goals between them.

On Sunday, Mane opened the scoring at Anfield before Salah rounded up the hosts’ 2-0 victory over with a ferocious effort.

Mane has scored eight goals in his last nine games for the Reds while his Egyptian counterpart has registered just two efforts in the same number of matches.

Carragher has opted to pick the Senegalese star based on the importance of his goals and his playing style, which he compared to club legend John Barnes.

"It's not just the goals he's scoring, it's the importance of the goals. The most important goal is that first goal and very rarely do we see teams lose or draw from that position. You go through Liverpool's last 11 games and Mane gets the first goal in the top four games,” Carragher told SkySports.

"The opposition does twice but there are only two other Liverpool players in those 11 games who have scored the first goal.

“That's how vital they are. It's not just scoring and being top of the charts and getting goals when you're 4-0 up and banging a couple in at the end of the game, it's the importance of the goals Mane is getting.

"I think he sometimes goes under the radar. You've got Salah, Virgil van Dijk at the back, talk of the goalkeeper and the impact these players have had with Liverpool going for a first title in almost 30 years.

"He's the best wide player Liverpool have had in years. You have to go back to John Barnes for the last time Liverpool had a player like that and that's big because I think Barnes is one of the best five or six players to have ever played for Liverpool."

When Gary Neville pushed Carragher for an answer about who he'd drop between the two African stars, the Liverpool legend answered that he prefers losing Salah over Mane.

"Salah. They've got the same amount of goals and I'm a massive fan of Mane,” he added.

"People talk about Jurgen Klopp and the signing of Salah, which has been unbelievable, and Van Dijk but Mane was the one that got Liverpool back up there.

"He was Klopp's first big signing and he was the one that got Liverpool back into the top four, the next season was the final and this season is challenging for the title. He is the one that has been there from the very start."